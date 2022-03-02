Adelaide coach tests positive for COVID-19

THE Adelaide 36ers will be heading into their busy weekend without their chief tactician.

Head coach CJ Bruton has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be present for the two home games this weekend at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

The team announced the news on Wednesday as it made significant changes to its bench.

Assistant coach Jamie Pearlman will take the lead in calling the shots for Adelaide's games against the South East Melbourne Phoenix on Friday and the Perth Wildcats on Sunday.

Kai Sotto is looking to bounce back from his silent two point outing against the Sydney Kings last Sunday, which the 36ers lost, 93-90.

The Filipino center has been averaging 6.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks in 14.8 minutes of play.

Adelaide currently holds a 5-9 win-loss record in the ongoing National Basketball League season.

