Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Mar 2
    Basketball

    Adelaide coach tests positive for COVID-19

    by randolph b. leongson
    Just now
    CJ Bruton says it's just a matter of time before Kai Sotto makes it to the NBA.
    CJ Bruton is set to miss two weekend home games.
    PHOTO: NBL

    THE Adelaide 36ers will be heading into their busy weekend without their chief tactician.

    Head coach CJ Bruton has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be present for the two home games this weekend at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

    CJ Bruton COVID positive

    The team announced the news on Wednesday as it made significant changes to its bench.

    Assistant coach Jamie Pearlman will take the lead in calling the shots for Adelaide's games against the South East Melbourne Phoenix on Friday and the Perth Wildcats on Sunday.

    Kai Sotto is looking to bounce back from his silent two point outing against the Sydney Kings last Sunday, which the 36ers lost, 93-90.

    Kai Sotto Adelaide 36ers

    Continue reading below ↓
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The Filipino center has been averaging 6.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks in 14.8 minutes of play.

      Adelaide currently holds a 5-9 win-loss record in the ongoing National Basketball League season.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      CJ Bruton is set to miss two weekend home games.
      PHOTO: NBL

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again