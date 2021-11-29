Bruton tempers expectations as Sotto braces for NBL rookie season

ADELAIDE 36ers coach CJ Bruton understands how high the expectations are for Kai Sotto back home in the Philippines as the Filipino wunderkind begins his rookie season in the National Basketball League (NBL) in Australia.

Despite all of those hype, all he wants is to put the 19-year-old center in a position to contribute and win, which would help his dream to make the NBA someday.

"It’s just Kai being the best player he can be at this point in time, and to continue to work on his body and his skills, and understanding our system itself and on the floor," he said in a press conference hosted by Tap DMV.

Bruton could attest how much of a fast learner Sotto is, pointing out the 7-foot-3's growth and ability to adjust since the coach took over the reins back in September.

"He’s definitely adapted very well from my time of arrival in Adelaide. He's been outstanding with how he approaches every day, and he’s definitely enjoying life in Adelaide," he said.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

CJ Bruton on Kai Sotto playing time

But he reminded fans to temper expectations, that as much as he wants Sotto to develop, basketball is still a team game and the focus isn't solely on the Gilas Pilipinas stalwart but instead on the whole 36ers team.

"As to where he’s playing or where we see him, everything is day-to-day and that goes for all our players," he said.

Continue reading below ↓

"Heading to [our first game against] Perth, it’s about everyone’s health and making sure that everyone stays along those lines of doing their part to make sure that we can have everyone on the floor, and be able to compete at a high level when the season starts."

Adelaide captured the Loggins-Bruton Cup after going undefeated through five games in the preseason.

Sotto only saw action in one game, the first against the Cairns Taipans where he posted a solid statline of seven points and five rebounds in 20 minutes of play.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The 36ers mentor, however, insisted that this is by design. After all, with a new head coach and a relatively young team coming into the NBL season, Bruton is taking every chance to figure out the lineup that he has before the season tip-off on Friday.

"To give everyone a chance to run in the preseason as you’ve seen, we’ve had a lot of different bodies touch the floor different times while guys have sat out. I’ve managed different people at different times," he said.

Continue reading below ↓

"The game plan as always is to make sure that you have as many players play as many games, win as many games, and have as many healthy bodies as possible. Right now, it’s all the above for our group as a whole, and we’re making sure we’re well-prepared when the season starts."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.