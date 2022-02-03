Adelaide coach has no doubt Kai Sotto will get his NBA opportunity

ADELAIDE 36ers coach CJ Bruton has long been a believer of Kai Sotto, so much so that the Aussie mentor believes the Filipino wunderkind making it to the NBA is not a question of if but when.

"There's no doubt that Kai will have every opportunity to play in the NBA. If it's this year, depending on how the draft stock goes cause as we all know it can be different at different times, it's to give him every shot to want to be first round and play and contribute, but I feel like right now, just for him to get drafted, his time will come," Bruton told PlayitRight TV with Quinito Henson and Dyan Castillejo.

Sotto remains out of the Top 60 of most mock drafts for the 2022 rookie rites, with his Adelaide teammate Mojave King projected to be a second-rounder and ranked ahead of him by most pundits.

Yet Bruton stressed to Sotto that everything that they are doing is a process, and his fans will just have to put their trust that the process will help the 19-year-old center get there when the time comes.

"It's more on Kai Sotto and he's delivering in spades," he said. "My job is to help [Sotto] become an elite player and hopefully, one day get to the NBA, and to get there, everyday counts. And I need him to keep pushing himself and set the tone everyday in practice which he's been doing."

Sotto exceeds expectations

So far, Sotto has exceeded Bruton's expectations in the 7-foot-3 slotman's rookie year in the National Basketball League (NBL), from their practices to the games.

"His charisma, his athleticism, it all shines within our group. The way he's played has been next level, diving for loose balls in practice, blocking shots which we know he's capable of doing, and finishing on the other end with authority and enjoying and bringing that smile in everyone's faces and his own, which has been good," he said.

What makes Bruton more delighted is that Sotto has been very receptive to the teachings.

Aside from being a six-time NBL champion and a Finals MVP in 2012, Bruton was taken 52nd in the 1997 NBA Draft by the Vancouver Grizzlies and was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers where he spent a training camp back in 2000.

Having these experiences under his belt, Bruton is adamant on reminding Sotto that slow and steady wins the race.

"It's almost like your first year of college basketball but being a professional athlete," he said. "I talked to Kai earlier and I plan on getting him there. He knows that everything that he's about to go into, he can handle.

"He's already had before him in every different scenario which he's seen, and by him playing in the minutes that he's been playing, he's earned every minute and he's delivered. He's learned from the clips that I sent him, he picks up on it, he understands, he studies the game. He's a very good student."

Sotto has been impressive in his last three games for the 36ers, averaging 12.0 points and 3.7 rebounds counting a 12-point and 4-board performance in Adelaide's 88-83 over league leaders Melbourne United last Sunday.

And the scouts are taking notice, Bruton said.

"I think for every scout that I've spoken to so far from around the NBA that wanna know about Kai Sotto and his personality, what he can bring and where he fits, I said no doubt he's gonna be there," he said.

For now, Sotto's main priority is to continue contributing to the cause of the 36ers as they make a push for a spot in the Top Four the NBL, while also making young talents like him look good in the process.

"Everyone understands that he's gonna be there at some point, it's just a matter of when," said the Adelaide coach.

"For now, he's here to help Adelaide 36ers to be successful and we're here to help put Kai Sotto truly on the map where the world knows that internationally, he's owned every element and every area of the game that he can possibly own."

