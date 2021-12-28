Adelaide games postponed due to rising COVID-19 cases in Australia

ADELAIDE 36ers games scheduled on Dec. 28 against the Perth Wildcats and on Jan. 2 against the South East Melbourne Phoenix have been postponed.

The team made the announcement on Tuesday citing "a precautionary measure due to COVID-19 protocols and close contact requirements in South Australia."

Both games were supposed to be held at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre as part of the team's five-game homestand.

An unnamed member of the 36ers has tested positive for the virus, with the team deeming every player and staff as close contacts.

"It's extremely disappointing to have the games postponed, but we must follow the advice and guidelines of the state government meaning those deemed close-contacts will have to isolate,” Adelaide 36ers CEO Nic Barbato said.

"The health of our players, coaches, staff, corporate partners, members and fans, is our number one priority. The focus now is to support our players and coaches during the isolation period and ensure their well-being."

Kai Sotto and the 36ers are running eighth in the 10-team league.

Adelaide did indicate that all of its players and staff have gotten their second dose of the vaccine.

The earliest the 36ers can return to play is on Jan. 7, where they are scheduled to face the Perth Wildcats anew.

Aside from the two Adelaide games, the National Basketball League (NBL) also postponed the game between the Brisbane Bullets and the Perth Wildcats on Jan. 1 at Nissan Arena.

"The NBL will continue to follow the advice of governments and health authorities and further testing will be carried out on any individuals impacted or those deemed close contacts," a spokesperson from the NBL said.

The 36ers, who have Filipino Kai Sotto in the lineup, have a 2-3 win-loss record.

