Dusty Hannahs clutch as Adelaide gets first win of NBL season

DUSTY Hannahs came through when it mattered the most, helping the Adelaide 36ers pull off an 83-80 nail-biter over the Tasmania JackJumpers for their first win in the 2021-22 NBL season at MyState Bank Arena.

Ice cold for most of the second half, the former Memphis Grizzlies guard regained his touch in time. He drained a big three and the marginal floater with 53 seconds on the clock to save the day for Adelaide after it nearly blew a 73-60 spread.

Hannahs finished with 15 points, four assists, and three rebounds as the Sixers finally got in the win column after two losses in the Australia league's first weekend.

Daniel Johnson added 14 points and two boards, Mojave King had 10 points and three assists, and Cameron Bairstow, Mitch McCarron, and Todd Withers all had nine in the breakthrough win.

Filipino import Kai Sotto continued to sit out for Adelaide due to knee soreness.

The 36ers will be bacj home at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre to host the New Zealand Breakers (0-1) on Sunday.

Adelaide survived the 22-point explosion from Clint Steindl as Tasmania fell to an even 1-1 slate.

Josh Adams chipped in 15 points, five boards, three steals, and two assists, as Josh Magette had 11 points and eight dimes in the defeat.

