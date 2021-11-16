Adelaide 36ers stay unbeaten in preseason as Kai Sotto rested

MITCH McCarron sealed the deal late as the Adelaide 36ers pulled off a 63-56 victory over the Perth Wildcats on Wednesday in the NBL Blitz preseason games Wednesday at MyState Bank Arena in Tasmania.

The Adelaide team captain scored seven of their last 12 points to save the 36ers from a late collapse. He finished with six rebounds, four assists, and three steals as Adelaide stayed unbeaten through two games.

The win also marked an impressive debut for former Memphis Grizzlies guard Dusty Hannahs who fired 11 points, four steals, three boards, and two assists as Adelaide rested Kai Sotto, Daniel Johnson and Todd Withers.

Mojave King added 11 points, two rebounds, and two steals, as Sunday Dech had eight points, including the long trey that made it a 61-54 lead with 1:10 remaining.

Adelaide was happy to pull off the win desite its forgettable 4-of-21 clip from deep, making up for these misses with a 51-43 advantage off the boards.

Under the 36ers rotation policy in the offseason, Sotto is expected to be back in action on Sunday when Adelaide takes on the Tasmania JackJumpers at Ulverstone Sports and Leisure Centre.

Victor Law led Perth with 11 points and eight rebounds, as Jesse Wagstaff also tallied 11 points, five boards, and three assists in the loss.

