    Adamson comes alive in time to drub Arellano for second win

    by randolph b. leongson
    4 hours ago
    Joshua Barcelona Adamson Arellano
    PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

    ADAMSON used a strong fourth quarter to fend off Arellano, 67-48, for its second win in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup on Monday in San Juan.

    The Soaring Falcons went to Joshua Barcelona down low and he scored seven of his 10 points in the payoff period as part of their 21-point fourth quarter flurry that stretched their lead to 20, 67-47.

      Matt Erolon paced Adamson with 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting from deep, as Cedrick Manzano got 10 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

      Disappointed Nash

      Coach Nash Racela, however, expressed his disappointment with his team's performance despite moving up to 2-0 in Group A.

      "It was very lousy, the way we played. I just want our team to learn to see the bigger picture. Ayokong short-sighted sila. I want to have that mentality that we want to prepare for the games in October," he rued.

      Cade Flores put together a double-double with his 13 points and 11 rebounds for Adamson. with reports from Juris Salvanera

      The scores:

      ADAMSON 67 - Erolon 15, Barcelona 10, Manzano 10, Lastimosa 8, Flowers 7, Sabandal 7, V. Magbuhos 4, Yerro 4, Torres 2, W. Magbuhos 0, Maata 0.

      ARELLANO 48 - Flores 13, Doromal 8, Menina 6, Tolentino 6, Oftana 6, Valencia 5, Mallari 2, Talampas 2, Sunga 0, Oliva 0, Ongotan 0, Balo 0, Domingo 0.

      Quarters: 10-12, 30-24, 46-35, 67-48.

