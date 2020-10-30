Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Action spills into backstage after heated Nueva Ecija-Butuan semis tiff

    by randolph b. leongson
    Just now
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    CALAMBA — Tensions flared after the conclusion of the semifinal game between the Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards and Uling Roasters-Butuan City in the Grand Finals of the 2020 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President's Cup presented by TM on Friday at Inspire Sports Academy here.

    Nueva Ecija's Gab Banal and Butuan's Karl Dehesa and Chris de Chavez got into a heated argument backstage as emotions continued to boil after the Rice Vanguards' 20-19 victory.

    Eyewitnesses saw that the Butuan side took exception to the celebration Nueva Ecija had after their tiff which led to heightened emotions afterwards.

    Dehesa waited for Banal to return backstage and led to their argument, seeing the former push the latter and the players present separating both sides.

    De Chavez also had to be restrained to diffuse the situation as the players eventually settled down in preparation for the Grand Finals.

    Nueva Ecija still had to gather its emotions before settling for the runner-up finish to Family's Brand Sardines Zamboanga City in the Million Peso Game.

    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

