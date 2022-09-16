Aclan Group forms NBL, WNBL teams for upcoming conference

THE Aclan Group of Companies is set to join the National Basketball League-Pilipinas (NBL) in both the men’s and women’s tournament for the coming conference of the league.

NBL news

Three companies will be fielding in their teams with J Paul Oils, the group’s fuel importation and distribution business, entered as the Las Pinas Oil Machine, and the J Aclan Construction known as the Muntinlupa Constructicons.

Also playing in the NBL is the Kingsland Catering and will be known as the Laguna Kings for the conference that will start on September 30.

Aclan Group will also be having a team for the WNBL in the Lady APOL (Ang Pilipino Online Lumalaban), launching their advocacy to strengthen awareness in online communication and commerce.

In its bid to form competitive squads, Aclan Group has hired basketball legend Jerry Codiñera as its head of basketball operations to oversee the preparation and the participation of the homegrown players in the league.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Aclan Group CEO John Paul Aclan recently signed a memorandum of understanding with NBL Pilipinas Corporation executive vice president Rhose Montreal in the AGC headquarters in Muntinlupa City with chief financial officer Rose Aclan, Codinera, and NBL vice president for basketball operations Edward Aquino.

Watch Now

“Basketball is an exceptionally good platform that develops an individual’s quest for excellence, character, integrity, and teamwork,” said Aclan. “And these values resonate on the same level on how I run my business. I work hard to win. I expect growth and success in my companies, thus I expect my basketball teams, my players, and coaches to do the same. We play to win.”

The Aclan Group has actually entered the NBL Youth with its Homelab Nation squad competing in the 19-under and 16-under for the second conference of the league, winning their first game during the opener last September 3.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.