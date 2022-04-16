Uratex Dream fails to make it to semis of ABL 3x3

URATEX Dream failed to make it to the semifinals of the Asean Basketball League 3x3 International Champions Cup women’s division after suffering two defeats in Bali, Indonesia.

Uratex Dream dropped its final pair of matches, bowing to the Kayleigh and Kaylynne Truong-led VN Red & Gold from Vietnam, 18-16, and to the Louvre Indonesia, 22-14, in Pool A action.

The two-time WNBL Pilipinas 3x3 champions opened its campaign with an 18-15 win over Team Lions but still ended up at third place at the end of group play with a 1-2 record.

The team was composed of Kaye Pingol, Tina Deacon, Sam Harada, and Eunique Chan.

VN Red & Gold topped Pool A with a 3-0 record the help of the Truong sisters, products of Gonzaga University in the NCAA Division I. It will face Delhi 3BL in the semifinals that will also see Louvre Indonesia facing Elite on Sunday.

