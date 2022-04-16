Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Apr 16
    ABL

    Uratex Dream fails to make it to semis of ABL 3x3

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    Kaye Pingol Uratex Dream ABL 3x3
    Kaye Pingol drives past a Team Lions defender

    URATEX Dream failed to make it to the semifinals of the Asean Basketball League 3x3 International Champions Cup women’s division after suffering two defeats in Bali, Indonesia.

    ABL 3x3 news

    Uratex Dream dropped its final pair of matches, bowing to the Kayleigh and Kaylynne Truong-led VN Red & Gold from Vietnam, 18-16, and to the Louvre Indonesia, 22-14, in Pool A action.

    The two-time WNBL Pilipinas 3x3 champions opened its campaign with an 18-15 win over Team Lions but still ended up at third place at the end of group play with a 1-2 record.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The team was composed of Kaye Pingol, Tina Deacon, Sam Harada, and Eunique Chan.

      VN Red & Gold topped Pool A with a 3-0 record the help of the Truong sisters, products of Gonzaga University in the NCAA Division I. It will face Delhi 3BL in the semifinals that will also see Louvre Indonesia facing Elite on Sunday.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Kaye Pingol drives past a Team Lions defender

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again