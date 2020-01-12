Alab falls to Singapore as Xavier Alexander flirts with quadruple-double

FORGETTABLE was San Miguel Alab Pilipinas' road trip, falling to the Singapore Slingers, 85-64, Sunday at OCBC Arena to suffer their third defeat in the ASEAN Basketball League.

Sam Deguara once again found himself in foul trouble, forcing coach Jimmy Alapag to bench his 7-foot-6 giant that left a gaping hole down low for the Philippine side.

Without anyone to man the paint, the Slingers went on attack mode with Anthony McClain having his way inside with his 18 points, 13 rebounds, and seven blocks.

Xavier Alexander also did it all, flirting with a quadruple-double with his 31 points, 12 assists, 10 boards, and eight steals, and two blocks as Singapore nabbed its second win in six outings and snap their three-game skid.

Marcus Elliott also nailed his long bombs, shooting 5-of-11 from deep, including the deep three that made it a 32-point affair, 79-47 with 6:34 remaining. He finished with 19 points, five rebounds, and three assists for the hosts.

Singapore was in full control of the match, leading 42-33 at halftime before a 24-point third quarter eruption broke the floodgates and made it a 66-44 affair.

Pitiful was the showing from Alab, which turned the ball over 15 times and allowed the Slingers to convert those into 24 easy points.

Deguara topscored for the Filipinos with 14 points and nine rebounds, while Nick King could only notch nine points on a 4-of-13 shooting from the field, on top of his 10 boards.

Jeremiah Gray also had nine points, as Jason Brickman was limited to eight points, five rebounds, and five assists in the loss that dropped them to 5-3.

Alab gets an 11-day breather before facing Hong Kong Eastern at Southorn Stadium on January 23.

The Scores:

SINGAPORE SLINGERS 85 -- Alexander 31, Elliott 19, McClain 18, Kwek 7, Goh 5, Raj 3, Oh 2, J. Lim 0, K. Lim 0, Tay 0, J. Ng 0, S. Ng 0.

SAN MIGUEL ALAB PILIPINAS 64 -- Deguara 14, King 9, Gray 9, Brickman 8, Wyatt 7, Vigil 5, Heading 3, Ganuelas-Rosser 3, Caracut 2, Domingo 2, Rangel 2.

Quarters: 22-17, 42-33, 66-44, 85-64.