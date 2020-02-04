Brickman struggles vs KL Dragons as Alab Pilipinas win streak snapped

SAN Miguel Alab Pilipinas once again delivered a dud, bowing to Kuala Lumpur Dragons, 91-63, in the 2020 ASEAN Basketball League Tuesday at MABA Stadium in Malaysia.

The Philippine club was just out of it from the start, looking sluggish as they fell behind, 24-14 in the first quarter.

Things just went downhill from there, with the Dragons' 11-of-27 clip from deep escalating to a 31-point deficit for Alab, 91-60, with 25 seconds left after a triple from Benjamin Sim.

Nick King topped Alab with 13 points on a horrid 6-of-19 shooting from the field, as he also got seven rebounds in the loss.

Prince Williams was the lone bright spot with his 11 points, seven boards, and five assists, as Sam Deguara tallied 10 points, six rebounds, and two blocks.

Sam Deguara was one of the few bright spots for Alab.

Jason Brickman was the missing link for the Filipinos as he was held to just two points despite dishing out six assists as they fell to an 8-5 card.

Alab just had no answers from the hot-shooting Kuala Lumpur side, which also went on a 49-percent field goal shooting.

It now has to lick its wounds as it continues its road trip against the Saigon Heat on Sunday.

Will Artino paced the Dragons with 24 points, seven rebounds, three assists, three steals, and two blocks to even their record at 5-5.

Kuek Tian Yuan had 16 points on a 3-of-6 shooting from deep, alongside seven boards, as Terrel Davis and Amir Bell both had 14 in the 28-point rout.

The Scores:

KUALA LUMPUR DRAGONS 91 -- Artino 24, Kuek 16, Davis 14, Bell 14, Lepichev 12, Ting 5, Chin 3, Sim 3, Wong 0, Tem 0.

SAN MIGUEL ALAB PILIPINAS 63 -- King 13, Williams 11, Deguara 10, Domingo 8, Caracut 7, Heading 5, Gray 4, Ganuelas-Rosser 3, Brickman 2, Vigil 0, Rangel 0, Aban 0.

Quarters: 24-14, 43-31, 67-45, 91-63.