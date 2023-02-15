Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Feb 15
    ABL

    Balkman keeps Valientes in playoff contention with two ABL wins

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    Mario Chalmers and Renaldo Balkman
    PHOTO: ABL

    ZAMBOANGA Valientes kept their playoff hopes alive in the Asean Basketball League (ABL) Invitational, defeating Hong Kong Eastern, 71-65, for their second straight win on Tuesday in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

    Renaldo Balkman tallied 27 points and 14 rebounds to give the Valientes a 7-6 win-loss record. Mario Chalmers was also steady with 11 points for Zamboanga.

    The Valientes are in fifth place, just one-and-a-half games behind third-ranked Hong Kong Eastern and Singapore Slingers.

    Balkman made his debut for the Valientes in the match-up on Monday, also lifting them to an 83-69 win over Louvre Surabaya.

    Balkman contributed 28 points and 15 rebounds in the contest against Surabaya.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: ABL

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again