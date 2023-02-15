Balkman keeps Valientes in playoff contention with two ABL wins

ZAMBOANGA Valientes kept their playoff hopes alive in the Asean Basketball League (ABL) Invitational, defeating Hong Kong Eastern, 71-65, for their second straight win on Tuesday in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Renaldo Balkman tallied 27 points and 14 rebounds to give the Valientes a 7-6 win-loss record. Mario Chalmers was also steady with 11 points for Zamboanga.

The Valientes are in fifth place, just one-and-a-half games behind third-ranked Hong Kong Eastern and Singapore Slingers.

Balkman made his debut for the Valientes in the match-up on Monday, also lifting them to an 83-69 win over Louvre Surabaya.

Balkman contributed 28 points and 15 rebounds in the contest against Surabaya.