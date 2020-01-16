Alab taps new reinforcement Prince Williams in place of Khalif Wyatt

SAN Miguel Alab Pilipinas is bringing in a new reinforcement in American guard Prince Williams.

Team owner Charlie Dy confirmed the news with Khalif Wyatt leaving the Philippine club on Thursday.

"Khalif only signed up to January 15," the amiable executive said.

Wyatt averaged 16.5 points, 4.8 assists, and 3.8 rebounds in the eight games he played for Alab.

PHOTO: abl

Continue reading below ↓

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Williams, meanwhile, is a 27-year-old, 6-foot-5 guard from East Carolina whose had international stops in Georgia and Greece.

He also had stints in the NBA G-League with the Greensboro Swarm, Texas Legends, and Iowa Wolves.

Williams will make his Alab debut next Thursday against Hong Kong Eastern.

San Miguel Alab Pilipinas currently sits at third place in the standings with its 5-3 win-loss card.