    Platinum Karaoke Philippines sweeps pool play to reach ABL 3x3 quarterfinals

    by Reuben Terrado
    3 hours ago
    Juan Gomez de Liano Platinum Karaoke ABL 3x3
    Juan Gomez de Liaño tries to deny a shot by Bali United.
    PHOTO: ABL

    PLATINUM Karaoke Philippines clinched an outright quarterfinal berth after sweeping pool play in blowout fashion in the Asean Basketball League 3x3 International Champions Cup men’s division in Bali, Indonesia.

    The team of Juan Gomez de Liaño, Chris De Chavez, Marcus Hammonds, and Carlos Martinez opened the competition with a 21-4 win over Bali United of Indonesia, before pulling off a runaway 21-2 victory over Khmer Stars from Cambodia.

    Platinum Karaoke topped Pool C with a 2-0 card to gain a passage to the quarterfinals where they will face the winner of the Last 16 clash between Ahmedabad 3BL of Indonesia and Saigon Heat of Vietnam on Sunday.

      The other Philippine men’s team in Zamboanga Valientes lost all of their games in Pool D, bowing to Indonesia Patriots A, 21-12, and Sniperx of Thailand, 21-8.

      The Valientes will face Bali United in the Last 16 on Sunday with a quarterfinal seat on the line.

