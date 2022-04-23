MisOr Mustangs place sixth, Zamboanga Valientes seventh in ABL

THE MisOr Mustangs settled for sixth place in the ABL 2022 Pre-SEA Games Challenge after a 95-54 loss to Singapore on Friday at Liga Bali Arena.

Mac Baracael fired 15 points and seven assists to lead the Mustangs which only had one win to show in four games.

Gabby Espinas had 13 points, seven boards, three assists, and one block off the bench as the Filipino club shot a horrendous 28-percent from the field and fell behind early, 27-7.

Jun Yuan Lim paced Singapore with 17 points on 4-of-7 shooting from distance, to go with four assists and two rebounds to win the battle for fifth.

Russel Low notched a double-double with his 15 points and 11 boards, as Leon Kwek got 10 in the win.

Zamboanga takes seventh spot

Meanwhile, Zamboanga Valientes placed seventh after a 95-69 rout of Cambodia.

Darwish Bederi uncorked 19 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, and two rejections as the Valientes exit the tourney with a win after losing their first three games.

Eduardo Doroteo contributed 16 points and 10 boards, Jeffry Bernardo got 13 points, four rebounds, three assists, and two steals, and Durexx Diaz scored 10 for Zamboanga.

Chhorat Tep led Cambodia with 22 points from five treys to end up dead-last in the eight-team tournament.

The championship game between the BBM CLS Knights, featuring Juan Gomez de Liano, and the Louvre Indonesia has been called off due to tough playing conditions at the venue.

"The final evaluation by the technical team has deemed the court unsuitable for players to compete at the highest level of safety," the league said in a statement.

Malaysia earlier claimed third place after a 67-56 win over Vietnam.

