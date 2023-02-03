Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Mario Chalmers joins Zamboanga Valientes in KL for ABL Invitational

    by Reuben Terrado
    A day ago
    Mario Chalmers Zamboanga Valientes
    Mario Chalmers brings his championship pedigree to the Valientes.

    MARIO Chalmers has joined the Zamboanga Valientes in Kuala Lumpur just in time for the third leg of the 2023 Asean Basketball League Invitational.

    Mario Chalmers boosts Valientes

    Chalmers is scheduled to play for the Valientes against the Macau Black Bears on Saturday for the third circuit of competition to be held at the MABA Stadium. The squad opens the third leg on Friday against Louvre Surabaya.

    The Valientes have brought the 36-year-old Chalmers, best known for his stint with the Miami Heat where he was teammates with LeBron James when the franchise won the 2012 and 2013 crown.

      Zamboanga hopes that Chalmers will be a boost to the Valientes squad that is ranked sixth in the team standings with a 3-5 win-loss record.

      The Valientes will also play the Bangkok Tigers on Monday and Hong Kong Eastern on Tuesday.

