Long, anxious wait over as Brownlee arrives to beef up Alab

JUSTIN Brownlee is finally back in the Philippines.

San Miguel Alab Pilipinas coach Jimmy Alapag confirmed that the Ginebra resident import has returned to the country, ending what has been a two-week wait by the Asean Basketball League (ABL) club.

Brownlee met with Alapag early Thursday morning and immediately participated in the team practices at Kerry Sports Gym in BGC, days before the Philippine club flies to Vietnam for a game against the Saigon Heat on Sunday.

Alab is currently at second place with its 10-6 card.

Brownlee was supposed to arrive as early as Monday last week, but failed to show up after repeatedly missing his flights from Los Angeles.

The repeated no-shows left understandably sorried Alab officials, especially with the Feb. 29 deadline for changes in the rosters of ABL clubs drawing near.

Without Brownlee, Alab split its past two outings, its last a 99-79 victory over Saigon last Sunday.

Brownlee, fresh from leading Ginebra to a third PBA Governors' Cup championship in four years, is expected to bring in veteran smarts as well as stability to this young squad in what has been a roller-coaster campaign.

The 31-year-old was part of the Alab team which won the championship back in 2018.

John Fields, who replaced 7-foot-5 center Sam Deguara, will also make his Alab debut in the game against the Heat this weekend.