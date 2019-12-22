Khalif Wyatt hits dagger as Alab stuns host Formosa to sustain streak

KHALIF Wyatt was the hero anew for San Miguel Alab Pilipinas, draining the game-winning three to stun the Formosa Dreamers, 100-99, in the ASEAN Basketball League Sunday at Changhua Stadium in Taiwan.

The World Import buried the winner with 27 seconds left to help the Philippine side keep its four-game win streak alive.

Wyatt scored 17 points on a 3-of-9 shooting from deep, on top of five rebounds and three assists as Alab ended the year on top of the standings at 4-1.

Jerran Young still had a chance to win the game for the hosts, but he muffed his jumper with four seconds left for Formosa.

Sam Deguara once again bullied his way in the paint with 20 points and nine rebounds, while fellow reinforcement Nick King had 19 points, five assists, and three boards.

Jason Brickman registered a double-double with his 12 points and 12 dimes, alongside two rebounds and one steal, as Lawrence Domingo came off the bench and poured 10 points and seven boards.

Wyatt's triple rescued the Jimmy Alapag-mentored crew after they lost a 97-90 lead with 2:11 left as Anthony Tucker buried three big three-pointers to grab the 99-97 lead with 1:18 left.

Alab had to shake a poor start after it trailed by 17 points, 49-32, midway through the second quarter and once again got its act together after the break, using a 28-point third canto to grab a 79-77 lead entering the payoff period.

Jordan Tolbert topscored the Dreamers with 25 points, nine rebounds, and three assists, while Tucker saw his triple-double effort spoiled after notching 22 points, 11 boards, and 11 dimes after shooting 4-of-11 from beyond the arc.

Alab takes a two-week break before returning home to face the Macau Wolf Warriors on Jan. 5.

The scores:

SAN MIGUEL ALAB PILIPINAS 100 -- Deguara 20, King 19, Wyatt 17, Brickman 12, Domingo 10, Vigil 9, Heading 7, Ganuelas-Rosser 6, Gray 0.

FORMOSA DREAMERS 99 -- Tolbert 25, Tucker 22, Yang 14, Chang 13, Tien 10, Wu 9, Young 6, Chen 0.

Quarters: 23-30, 51-59, 79-77, 100-99.