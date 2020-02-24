Alab in the dark on Brownlee situation, says Alapag

STA. ROSA — Jimmy Alapag is hoping for the best as San Miguel Alab Pilipinas sorts out its situation with Justin Brownlee.

Brownlee was expected to arrive in the Philippines last week but has missed his flights from Los Angeles, leaving Alab to play two games with an undermanned lineup.

The Ginebra resident import was expected to join the team last week yet, but no Brownlee has shown up.

"First and foremost, I just want to make sure that he's okay back in the States. We really don't know his status right now with the team," he said on Sunday.

"Unfortunately, he's not here. I wish I had a more detailed answer, but my biggest thing is we've kinda been off and on in terms of our contact with him," he said. "Obviously we all know what he's capable of, but if he's not here, it's hard to gauge what will happen moving forward."

Despite missing Brownlee and a number of players due to injuries, Alab dug deep and pulled off a 99-79 victory over Saigon Heat at Sta. Rosa Multipurpose Complex to improve to a 10-6 win-loss card.

Yet as character-building as that win was, Alapag said that Alab playing undermanned won't do, especially heading to the homestretch of the season.

"We're very fortunate to get a great effort from the guys and to get the win. But to play with only eight healthy players and only two World Imports, it's not ideal in the ABL especially as we get ready for the top teams," he said.

Alab hopes to get things together before its next game against Saigon in Vietnam next Sunday.

"My biggest concern is making sure he's ok because we haven't had much contact with him and hopefully, he gets his way to Manila soon," he said.