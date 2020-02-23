Justin Brownlee finally set for action as Alab Pilipinas hosts Saigon Heat

THE wait is over for San Miguel Alab Pilipinas as Justin Brownlee finally sees action against Saigon Heat in the 2020 Asean Basketball League on Sunday at Sta. Rosa Multipurpose Sports Complex in Laguna.

The Ginebra resident import missed his flight last Wednesday, which led to Alab falling anew to Kuala Lumpur Dragons, 92-80, in Indonesia.

Brownlee, though, is sure to suit up this time as he'll be tasked to bring in stability to the Jimmy Alapag-coached side which has had a roller coaster ride this season. Alab has a 9-6 win-loss card.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m.

Brownlee will link up with Jason Brickman and Sam Deguara, who were on the opposing side at Mono Vampire when the American forward last wore the Alab colors back in 2018.

Saigon, meanwhile, is looking to get back at Alab after suffering an 82-75 defeat last Feb. 9.