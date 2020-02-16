Justin Browlee rejoins Alab Pilipinas, replaces Prince Williams

SAN Miguel Alab Pilipinas' long wait is finally over as Justin Brownlee is making his return this 2020 ASEAN Basketball League (ABL).

Team owner Charlie Dy confirmed the news as the Ginebra resident import gets back in the saddle for the Philippine club.

"Brownlee is finally coming," he wrote on a short text to Spin.ph on Sunday.

The 31-year-old Brownlee is coming off of a championship with the Gin Kings in the 2019 PBA Governors' Cup and has repeatedly expressed his desire to stay playing in the country.

He replaces Prince Williams, who averaged 9.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in the six games he played for Alab.

Brownlee will make his debut on Wednesday against the Kuala Lumpur Dragons in Malaysia.

He will join forces with leader Jason Brickman and fellow World Imports Sam Deguara and Nick King as Alab currently sits at second place with its 9-5 win-loss card.

With Renaldo Balkman and Bobby Ray Parks, Justin Browlee helped lift Alab to the 2018 ABL title.