Juan Gomez de Liaño churns solid debut for Surabaya side

JUAN Gomez de Liaño had a rather silent showing in his debut for the BBM CLS Knights as it took a 100-58 rout of Cambodia in the ABL Pre-SEA Games Challenge Tuesday at Liga Bali Arena.

The Filipino guard earned a starting nod and poured six points, four assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 22 minutes of action in Indonesia.

Jaywuan Hill paced the Knights with 19 points and 11 rebounds, while Randy Bell got 16 points, 10 boards, and six assists to earn first blood in Group B.

Meanwhile, Filipino clubs suffered losses in their respective campaigns in the invitational tourney.

MisOr Mustangs bowed to Malaysia, 82-78, to suffer their first loss in Group A.

Mark Doligon poured 17 points and 10 rebounds, Shaq Alanes had 16 points built on 4-of-7 shooting, and Gabby Espinas had a double-double of 13 points and 12 boards in the MisOr loss.

Mac Baracael and Reil Cervantes both got 11 points apiece in the Mustangs defeat.

It was an impressive performance for the Malaysians, with Wong Yi Hou, Ting Chun Hong, and Tem Zhen Jie all scoring 17 each in the victory.

Zamboanga Valientes also found itself on the wrong end of a 94-47 blowout loss to Vietnam in Group B.

Rene Cunanan topped Zamboanga with 13 points and two rebounds, as Durexx Diaz had 10 points and six boards.

Christian Juzang powered Vietnam with 21 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, and two steals as the Red and Gold continue their buildup for the biennial games.

Corey Cilia added 15 points and four boards, as Tam Dinh contributed 11 points on 3-of-5 shooting from deep off the bench.

