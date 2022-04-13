Juan GDL signs with BBM Vikings Warriors of Indonesia in ABL

JUAN Gomez de Liano is joining Indonesian club BBM VIkings Warriors for the rebooted Asean Basketball League.

The team announced the news on Wednesday.

It's the latest stop for Gomez de Liano who had a forgettable stint in his professional debut with Japan B.League second division team Earthfriends Tokyo Z, where he averaged 5.3 points, 2.5 assists, 2.2 rebounds, and 0.5 steals in 16.6 minutes.

Continue reading below ↓

The 23-year-old playmaker also was sparingly used for Gilas Pilipinas in the February window of the 2022 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

Juan GDL will see action for BBM Vikings Warriors after his stint with Platium Karaoke in the ABL 3x3 invitational tournament.

PHOTO: Earthfriends Tokyo Z

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Continue reading below ↓

It's a fresh start for Gomez de Liano as he looks to lead the Surabaya-based club to the cup once the ABL season opens this September.

Teaming up with him in the Vikings Warriors are Marcus Hammonds, Jaywuan Hill, Randy Bell, and DeAngelo Hamilton.

Curiously, Gomez de Liano and Hammonds will be teammates for the Platinum Karaoke in the ABL 3x3 International Champions Cup this weekend in Bali.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.