Juan GDL scores six in second game of day in ABL Invitational

JUAN Gomez de Liaño only had six points, three rebounds, and one assist, but the BBM CLS Knights hardly broke a sweat against Malaysia, 70-48, to sweep Pool A of the 2022 Pre-SEA Games Challenge Thursday at Liga Bali Arena.

The Filipino guard was coming off a triple-double performance earlier in the day and only logged 21 minutes off the bench, but the Surabaya side cruised to their third straight win in the group stages.

Randy Bell led the five players to score in double figures for the Knights with his 14 points, four rebounds, and four assists, De'Angelo Hamilton and Carlos Martinez both had 12 points, and Jaywuan Hill and Marcus Hammonds got 10 each in the triumph.

BBM CLS Knights will face Pool B top seed Louvre Indonesia in the final on Friday.

Chun Hong Ting carried Malaysia with 12 points on 4-of-7 clip from deep, to go with six rebounds in the defeat.

MisOr Mustangs also earned its first win with a 70-58 escape from Cambodia in Pool A play.

Mark Doligon paced the Mustangs with 23 points, five rebounds, and two assists to rise to a 1-2 card.

Shaq Alanes also poured 14 points and three assists, while Gabby Espinas got a double-double of 12 points and 16 boards for MisOr, which showed no signs of fatigue from its 119-82 loss to the BBM CLS Knights earlier in the day.

Zamboanga Valientes, meanwhile, ended their Pool B campaign winless after a 127-73 blowout to Louvre Indonesia.

JR Ng Sang topped the Valientes with 15 points and eight rebounds, as Jeffry Bernardo and Durexx Diaz both had 14 in the loss to end their group stages at 0-3.

Gusti Putu Suputra led the balanced Louvre attack with 22 points as five other players scored in double figures for the undefeated Indonesians.

