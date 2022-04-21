Juan GDL posts triple-double as Knights rout Mustangs in ABL

JUAN Gomez de Liano churned out a triple-double off the bench to help the BBM CLS Knights score a 119-82 blowout of MisOr Mustangs on Thursday in the 2022 ABL Pre-SEA Games Challenge at Liga Bali Arena.

The Filipino guard had 18 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds, and two steals as the Surabaya-based improved to 2-0 in Pool A.

Jaywuan Hill topscored for the Knights with 26 points and six boards, while Spanish forward Carlos Martnez got 18 points and eight boards.

The game was supposed to be held late Wednesday night but had to be rescheduled due to technical issues at the venue.

MisOr, Zamboanga remain winless

Mark Doligon had 19 points, eight assists, and seven boards, as Mac Baracael had 15 points and three rebounds for the Mustangs, who dropped to 0-2.

The two teams wrap up their Pool A assignments later in the day with MisOr taking on Cambodia and CLS facing Malaysia.

Continue reading below ↓

Meanwhile, Zamboanga Valientes remained winless in Pool B action after a 92-76 loss to Singapore on Wednesday.

Durexx Diaz had 22 points, three rebounds, three assists, and three steals, as Jeffry Bernardo got 16 points and five boards as Zamboanga stayed in the group's cellar at 0-2.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Delvin Goh had a near triple-double effort with 22 points, 15 rebounds an nine dimes for Singapore.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.