Jason Brickman leads rally as Alab Pilipinas escapes host Mono Vampire in OT

JASON Brickman dropped a season-best 32 points as San Miguel Alab Pilipinas pulled off a massive 100-92 heist, stunning Mono Vampire in overtime Thursday in the 2020 ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) at Stadium 29 in Nonthaburi, Thailand.

The Fil-Am guard went on a booming 5-of-8 clip from deep as he had his finest scoring performance for the Philippine club.

Brickman accounted for half of Alab's 30-point fourth quarter eruption as it rallied from a 16-point deficit, 73-57 early in the payoff period and even grabbed an 84-79 lead in the final minute.

Nick King had a chance to seal the game in regulation, but his split from the line in the last 14 seconds opened the window for Mike Singletary to tie the game at 85 with eight ticks to spare.

Brickman, however, was just undeniable in the payoff period, triggering a 9-0 spurt that broke an 88-all deadlock and made it a 97-88 affair with a back-breaking right corner trey with 1:32 left.

He also put the game under wraps, canning a pair of free throws in the last 28.2 seconds.

Brickman also had eight rebounds, eight assists, and three steals to his name to help Alab rise to a 7-4 record.

King bounced back from his subpar outing the last time out with 26 points, nine boards, and five dimes, as Sam Deguara registered 18 points, 16 boards, and three steals in the win.

Alab returns home as it is set to host Singapore Slingers on Sunday.

Mono's meltdown wasted Singletary's 25-point and 8-rebound outing, as Preston Knowles got 24 points, six boards, and six assists in the defeat as the Thai side fell to 9-4.

The Scores:

SAN MIGUEL ALAB PILIPINAS 100 - Brickman 32, King 26, Deguara 18, Gray 8, Vigil 6, Williams 3, Heading 2, Ganuelas-Rosser 0, Caracut 0.

MONO VAMPIRE 92 -- Singletary 25, Knowles 24, Lamb 20, Morgan 11, Morrison 9, Lish 3, Boonserm 0, Chanthachon 0, Saengtong 0, Ananti 0.

Quarters: 17-26, 38-40, 55-70, 85-85, 100-92.