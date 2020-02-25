Clock ticking for Alab and Brownlee as ABL deadline nears

CLOCK is ticking for San Miguel Alab Pilipinas as it awaits the arrival of import Justin Brownlee.

Alab team owner Charlie Dy bared that the resident Ginebra import has given the assurance that he will finally come to Manila this week after repeated postponements of his arrival, during which time the Philippine club lost two games.

"He said he'll be here this week," Dy said in a short text message to Spin.ph on Tuesday.

Dy shared that it was no less than head coach Jimmy Alapag who has reached out to the St. John's product just to make this reunion possible.

Brownlee was part of the Alab team which won the championship in the 2018 ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) season.

Time, however, is of the essence as Alab only has until Feb. 29 to make changes to its roster based on an ABL deadline.

Aside from Brownlee, John Fields is also join Alab as he replaces 7-foot-5 giant Sam Deguara. The former Columbian import is set to arrive on Wednesday as Alab prepares for its road game against Saigon Heat on Sunday in Vietnam.