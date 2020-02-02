Brickman to the rescue as Alab overcomes Slingers comeback in OT

JASON Brickman once again saved San Miguel Alab Pilipinas late in an 86-77 overtime win over the Singapore Slingers in the 2020 ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) on Sunday at the Sta. Rosa Multipurpose Complex in Laguna.

The Fil-Am guard scored five of his 16 points in the extra period, including the game-sealing trey with 11.3 seconds left to spare the Philippine club blushes after it blew a 16-point lead in regulation.

Brickman was a perfect 2-of-2 from beyond the arc. He also gathered five assists, four rebounds, and two steals as Alab put away a second straight victory to move up to solo second place with a 8-4 card.

Nick King topscored for the Filipinos with 20 points, nine rebounds, and three assists.

Jeremiah Gray tallied 10 points and four assists, but played big anew on the defensive end with his three rebounds, three steals, and two blocks. He stole an inbounds pass from Delvin Goh in overtime which led to a King layup that made it a six-point affair, 81-75.

Alab looked well on its way to an easy victory after taking a 49-33 lead early in the third frame, but Leon Kwek caught fire and brought the Slingers back in the game, 55-54, heading into the fourth period to set up the tight finish.

Sam Deguara had a chance to win the game late in regulation, but Anthony McClain blocked his attempt as time expired with the game knotted at 71.

Kwek waxed hot for Singapore as he shot 5-of-6 from deep to fire a team-high 19 points.

Marcus Elliott added 18 points, but shot 7-of-26 from the field, as Goh had 12 in the loss which snapped the Slingers' two-game win streak to fall to 5-6.

The scores:

SAN MIGUEL ALAB PILIPINAS 86 - King 20, Brickman 16, Gray 10, Domingo 9, Deguara 8, Ganuelas-Rosser 7, Caracut 6, Williams 5, Heading 3, Vigil 2.

SINGAPORE SLINGERS 77 - Elliott 18, Kwek 17, Goh 12, Alexander 11, McClain 11, Ng 6, J. Lim 0, K. Lim 0, Oh 0.

Quarters: 25-19, 42-31, 54-55, 71-71, 86-77.