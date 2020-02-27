Alapag, Brownlee clear the air on missed flights as Alab buckles down to work

ALL'S well that ends well.

Justin Brownlee is ready to make his comeback for San Miguel Alab Pilipinas in the 2020 ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) season after finally arriving on Thursday morning.

The Ginebra resident import had a lengthy talk with head coach Jimmy Alapag as they cleared the air after almost two weeks of uncertainty.

Brownlee immediately joined Alab's practice soon after as they buckled down to work for their next game on Sunday against Saigon Heat in Vietnam.

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

Continue reading below ↓

Alapag didn't elaborate on the specifics which led to Brownlee repeatedly missing his flights since last week, only saying that the St. John's product had to tend on some personal matters.

"He had some personal matters that needed to be taken care of, which we respect," he said in a brief text message to Spin.ph.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

That's all in the past now, with Brownlee and Alab looking for a fresh start as they hope that this partnership once again delivers a title, just like what they did in 2018.

"Just glad that he's okay and we're excited to have him back in Manila," he said.