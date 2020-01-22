Alab team owner says ABL team 'would love to have Brownlee back'

JUSTIN Brownlee need not wait that long before San Miguel Alab Pilipinas reaches out to him.

A day after Brownlee signified his desire for another stint with Alab, team owner Charlie Dy said the Philippine club will get in touch with the resident Ginebra import once they return to the country.

"We definitely would love to have Justin back," the amiable executive said in a short text message to Spin.ph from Hong Kong, where Alab is currently preparing for its game against Hong Kong Eastern on Thursday.

Brownlee was a part of the Alab team which won the 2018 ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) title, together with Renaldo Balkman and Bobby Ray Parks.

The charismatic reinforcement has earlier expressed his desire to make a comeback to Alab, saying he and head coach Jimmy Alapag had discussed the possibilitiy back in the Commissioner's Cup.

"If they need a replacement or anything like that, Alab will be ideal for me. I want to stay here in the Philippines, so maybe I'll go to Alab if they have a spot for me or if they need a replacement import," said Brownlee, who is coming off another title conquest for the Gin Kings this past 2019 PBA Governors' Cup.

Dy shared that there's a high clamor for Brownlee to come back to Alab from fans of the St. John's product.

"His fans have been clamoring to see him suit up for Alab," he said.

Brownlee has also expressed support of the team and has been present for the majority of the San Miguel Alab Pilipinas home games this season.

Alab currently has 7-foot-6 Sam Deguara, Nick King, and newcomer Prince Williams as its three World Imports in the ongoing ABL season, where it currently sits at third place on a 5-3 card.