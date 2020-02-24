YET to resolve the Justin Brownlee situation, Alab Pilipinas has made a move to bring in former PBA import John Fields.

Spin.ph sources disclosed that the 6-foot-9 Fields is being tapped to replace 7-foot-5 center Sam Deguara as the Philippine club hopes to bring in some stability to what has been a rollercoaster campaign.

Fields, 31, posted 21.6 points, 12.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.2 steals in the Slingers' runner-up finish last year.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

Fields played one game for Magnolia in the 2019 PBA Commissioner's Cup scoring 12 points on 4-of-11 shooting to go with six rebounds. He played eight games for Columbian the previous season.

Deguara, meanwhile, averaged 14.5 points on a 62-percent shooting from the field, to go with 10.1 points and 1.0 block through 14 games this season.

The Maltese tower, however, has been inconsistent as he has struggled to stay on the floor due to foul trouble since replacing Adrian Forbes.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

Alab is still awaiting the arrival of its third reinforcement in Justin Brownlee as it takes a week off before flying to Vietnam for its road game against the Saigon Heat next Sunday.

The Filipinos are in second place at 10-6 behind Mono Vampire at 12-4.