Alab Pilipinas disappoints at home in loss to Mono Vampire

MONO Vampire dealt San Miguel Alab Pilipinas another humiliating beatdown, 102-89, on Sunday in the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) at the Caloocan Sports Complex.

Alab import Prince Williams attempted to rescue the Philippine side after a lackluster start as he led a fightback that cut a 16-point Mono lead, 52-36, down to just five, 62-57, with 2:53 left.

The Thai side, however, had an answer as Mike Singletary sparked a 16-3 windup that enabled Monot to take a 73-65 lead on the way to the 13-point win.

Mono stayed atop the standings with a 9-3 win-loss slate.

Williams led Alab with 23 points on 5-of-6 shooting from threes, alongside three rebounds and two assists. But the effort couldn't keep the home team from falling to a 6-4 card.

Sam Deguara added 18 points and 10 boards as Jeremiah Gray dropped 12 points and three rebounds.

They kept Alab within range, but it was unable to break through the seven-point barrier with Singletary, Michael Morrison, and Tyler Lamb locking up the Mono win.

Not helping Alab was the anemic showing of Nick King, who only had six points on a 2-of-17 shooting, along with his six rebounds and four assists in the defeat.

Morrison was solid down low for Mono with his 20 points and nine rebounds, as Singletary contributed 23 points, eight boards, seven assists, three steals, and two blocks.

Lamb also had 18 points, five rebounds, and four dimes as the Thai club shot 54-percent from the field.

The scores:

MONO VAMPIRE 102 - Morrison 23, Singletary 23, Lamb 18, Knowles 17, Morgan 7, Chantachon 6, Lish 6, Ananti 2, Boonserm 0.

SAN MIGUEL ALAB PILIPINAS 89 - Williams 23, Deguara 18, Gray 12, Brickman 9, Heading 8, King 6, Rosser 5, Domingo 4, Vigil 2, Caracut 2.

Quarters: 26-20, 52-39, 73-65, 102-89.