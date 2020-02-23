Alab mum as Brownlee still a no-show for home game vs Saigon Heat

STA. ROSA -Justin Brownlee still wasn't in attendance for San Miguel Alab Pilipinas in its home game against Saigon Heat on Sunday.

The resident Ginebra import is still a no show as his debut for the 2020 ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) gets delayed anew.

Brownlee, the source said, has repeatedly missed his flights to the country as he was supposed to arrive from Los Angeles as early as Monday.

The team management has rebooked his flights from Wednesday, where he was expected to show up in Malaysia for Alab's game against the Kuala Lumpur Dragons.

Brownlee remained in communication with the team and was still expected to arrive to Manila early Sunday morning for the game against Saigon Heat in Sta. Rosa Multipurpose Sports Complex.

The former PBA Best Import, however, remained nowhere to be seen.

Spin.ph sought comments from San Miguel Alab Pilipinas team owner Charlie Dy and head coach Jimmy Alapag, but they begged off from issuing any comments for the meantime.

Continue reading below ↓

Alab is currently trotting a 9-6 win-loss card in the ongoing season, but will have to make do with just two World Imports in Sam Deguara and Nick King for the game against the Heat.