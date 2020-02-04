Alab home game vs Macau shelved as ABL takes precaution over coronavirus

SAN Miguel Alab Pilipinas' home game against the Macau Black Bears on February 16 has been pushed to a later date following the travel restrictions brought upon by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

The ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) was forced to reschedule the game, together with 14 other games as the regional league takes its precaution against the deadly virus.

The game, which was slated a week from Sunday, was supposed to be held at Sta. Rosa Multipurpose Sports Complex in Laguna.

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

Fortunately for Alab, it's the only game that was affected by the changes.

San Miguel Alab Pilipinas, winners of back-to-back games, is currently at second place in the standings with its 8-4 card.

It is set to face Kuala Lumpur Dragons in Malaysia on Tuesday, and continues its road trip on Sunday against the Saigon Heat.