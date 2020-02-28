Alab games vs Hong Kong, Macau, Saigon shelved due to virus outbreak

THE Asean Basketball League (ABL) has postponed a number of games as a precaution as the threat of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) grips the region.

San Miguel Alab Pilipinas' game against Saigon Heat in Vietnam set this Sunday was among been shelved to a later date as the regional league joined sports events around the world in combating the spread of the virus.

The postponement gives the Philippine club more time for practice before the season debuts of new World imports Justin Brownlee and John Fields. The two joined the team in practice just last Thursday.

Brownlee and Fields will instead play their first game in Alab threads on March 8 when it takes on the Singapore Slingers on the road.

They will make their home debut on March 10 against Kuala Lumpur Dragons at Sta. Rosa Multipurpose Complex in Laguna.

Aside from the March 1 road game against Saigon, four more Alab games were postponed: a home match against Hong Kong Eastern this Tuesday, another home game against the Formosa Dreamers on Wednesday, the road game against the Macau Black Bears on March 13, and the final road game against Saigon Heat on March 25.

ABL has yet to announce when these games will be held, although it's exploring on holding duels in neutral venues.

San Miguel Alab Pilipinas is currently in second place in the standings with its 10-6 card.