Alab, fellow ABL teams call on league to suspend season

SAN Miguel Alab Pilipinas has called on the Asean Basketball League (ABL) to suspend the ongoing 2020 season indefinitely in light of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Philippine club issued a joint statement with stakeholders of Hong Kong Eastern, Macau Black Bears, and the Formosa Dreamers to follow major leagues around the world and call of its tournament temporarily.

The regional league has yet to issue a statement regarding the matter.

"Alab Pilipinas wishes to put the safety of our fans and our team first," said the ABL teams in statement released to media outlets.

"Since the ABL is a regional league and travel will be difficult and risky, Alab Pilipinas together with Hong Kong Eastern, Macau Black Bears, and Formosa Dreamers deem it appropriate to request the ABL to follow the NBA and other sporting leagues in suspending our season."

The statement continued: "Alab Pilipinas believes that our fans and supporters will understand this move as it is in the best interest of everyone to take precaution. Many experts have shared that social distancing is the best way to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and we wish to take part of this solution."

Alab has already seen a number of its games called off as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose dramatically around the world.

It also meant that its replacement imports Justin Brownlee and John Fields have yet to make their debuts for the Philippine team.

Alab is currently in second place with its 10-6 win-loss record.