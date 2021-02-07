ABL parts ways with Pinoy exec as league resumption remains uncertain

THE ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) decided to cut ties with Chief Operating Officer Jericho Ilagan effective April of last year when the 10th season of the regional meet was forced to suspend operations due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The Board of ABL Basketball made a notice to the public last January 18 about severing its relations with Ilagan, who it referred to as ‘appointed vendors along with ASM, a company it identified as located in the Philippines.

The effectivity of the decision was dated April 15, 2020.

Ilagan said he hasn’t seen the letter of notice to the public which SPIN.ph later forwarded to him. The former ABL chief said he’s maintaining an open line to clear himself of the matter.

The ABL didn’t specifically mention the reason for the parting of ways, other than stating it is currently looking at ‘all previous representation and transaction made by the appointed vendors,’ which it has since referred to its legal counsel.

“Pending this assessment, ASEAN Basketball League Pte. Ltd (ABL) has effectively terminated and severed all its relations, professional or otherwise, with Mr. Jericho Ilagan and ASM. In this regard, Mr. Jericho Ilagan and/or ASM is no longer authorized to represent the ABL in any capacity,” part of the letter read, which the league published on its official website.

“To this end, ABL reiterates its commitment to conduct its business in compliance with the applicable laws and in accordance with the highest ethical principles.”

The regional league has yet to resume operations more than a year since games were halted owing to the rising cases of COVID-19 not only in the Southeast Asian region but around the world.

The ongoing travel restrictions obviously hampered its planned resumption in the final quarter of 2020.