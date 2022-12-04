Abando, Belangel, Gutang help their Korea teams to Sunday wins

FILIPINO imports had meager contributions yet still helped their sides earn big wins on Sunday in the 2022-KBL season.

Anyang KGC pulled off a 77-73 win over Seoul Samsung Thunders with Rhenz Abando tallying five points, two rebounds, two blocks in 17 minutes.

Omari Spellman led the way with 22 points and 15 boards in the victory that enabled the visitors to remain on top of the standings with a 15-4 card.

SJ Belangel also helped Daegu KOGAS Pegasus extend their winning streak to four with a 71-63 clipping of Suwon KT SonicBoom at Suwon KT Arena.

Belangel savors win

The ex-Ateneo guard contributed points, two rebounds, and one block in 22 minutes of play. Murphy Holloway's 26 points and 15 boards helped Daegu rise to a 7-9 card.

Changwon LG Sakers, meanwhile, snapped a two-game skid with an 85-84 escape of Goyang Carrot Jumpers at Goyang Gymnasium.

Justin Gutang collected eight points, three assists, and one board to push Changwon to 9-8.

