COLUMN: Kiefer Ravena's living the dream in Japan

CHICAGO - When a gust of melancholy blows his way, he seeks refuge in the open fields of the Branch, where the ambiance is soothing and the food is more than satisfying.

But trips to that happy, quiet place are rare. Because it's mostly bright, shiny days in the Land of the Rising Sun.

Continue reading below ↓

Kiefer Ravena is living a dream.

"Japan has been great. It has made me fall in love with basketball even more," the trail blazer told me one crisp October morning while enjoying an off day as a star guard for the Shiga Lakestars of the B League.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Having visited Japan before, the task of immersing himself in a different way of life and learning the language wasn't as challenging.

"I'm lucky enough to say that it's not my first time here. So, I'm well aware of the culture and what amazes me more is that even with their advancement in technology, they still keep the culture intact and well represented."

Kiefer lives in the capital city of Otsu in the Shiga Prefecture. The Lakestars have provided him with an apartment with a view plus a nice car at his disposal.

"I've tried living alone in the States and I'd say that was harder than what I'm experiencing now."

Continue reading below ↓

It helps that Kiefer is no lone wolf there. His brother Thirdy, a star at San-En Neo Phoenix, is nestled a mere couple hours away.

"He visited me once and it's my turn to visit him next. It's nice that we can do that on our days off."

Kiefer's salary is jaw-dropping, the kind that makes accountants scamper to look for an extra calculator. But the modest eldest child of power couple Bong and Mozzy Ravena chose not to spill the zeroes on the stern advice of his agents.

Continue reading below ↓

HE IS TREATED LIKE ROYALTY HERE AS IT PERTAINS TO PAY AND PERKS. AND KIEFER RECIPROCATES THE GENEROSITY WITH A RELENTLESS PURSUIT OF PERFECTION AND A LUNCH PAIL MENTALITY THAT HAS DEFINED HIS ASCENT IN BASKETBALL.

A typical day starts at 6:30 a.m. when he fixes himself a cup of coffee, chills, and processes some random thoughts. Team practice is around at 8:30 a.m. but he comes early to do some extra work on his own.

Lunch follows, mostly with teammates, and sometimes alone. He then watches game films and scouting videos to prepare for the next game or the next practice.

Bedtime is usually around 11:30 p.m. to midnight.

Food is terrific. Japan is a culinary powerhouse, too, one that has expanded its palate to include the tempting flavors of the world. And to suggest that they only have sushi to offer out there is to say Manny Pacquiao is merely a boxer.

Continue reading below ↓

Filipino basketball fans are uncommonly rabid. Hard to out-cheer that, but the Japanese B League doesn't have meek bleachers, either.

"Fans here are so supportive. I'm sure they just know me because of basketball and they make you feel that they've been cheering for you for a long time. I guess that's the one big difference of having a home city squad where the people in the area can really support the team fully."

Continue reading below ↓

Before he set foot in Japan, Kiefer was involved in a mostly civil but complicated tug-of-war with the PBA. Fortunately, he lived to tell me about it.

"More than anything else, it was really a relief. The PBA is there to support all their players and that's what they did."

KIEF WAS ALL PRAISE FOR THE LEAGUE HE ONCE TOILED AND PAVED THE WAY FOR HIS OVERSEAS FLIGHT.

"There are a lot of superstars in the PBA and a lot of up-and-coming stars as well. Competition will always be tough and I hope it can be like that in the long run."

But Kiefer also puts the league he now belongs on a pedestal.

"I think the B.League will be one of the top leagues in the world. With their plans in the near future, competition will definitely increase and that's awesome because you see the sport grow."

Continue reading below ↓

Kiefer elected not to dwell on whether more PBA players are coming over or whether they should jump ship. He spoke only for himself, eloquently.

"At the end of the day, basketball is not forever, so you have to take care of your family, yourself, and your retirement. That's just how it is."

Life is so good in Japan I wondered if Kiefer would still find the willpower to return to the PBA.

"That's what we agreed on. I'm just cherishing the opportunity at present and we'll see whatever happens for me in the future."

And so we wait.

But for now, Kiefer Ravena is joyful as a bird.

Loving life. Living free.

Continue reading below ↓

AWESOME SUPPORT CAST. Chasing a quest and actually fulfilling it has consequences. One pays a steep price in the form of sacrifices. And Kief is so grateful so many others helped foot the bill.

"I'd like to thank Atty. Mickey Ingles and the ILC law firm for being my legal team. My agent in the Philippines, Danny Espiritu, who made sure we got everything covered.

"To MVP for allowing me to be on this journey.

"Thanks, too, to my parents and my family, my girlfriend (Alyssa Valdez) and close friends for supporting my dreams."

With a Dream Team like this, it's not a surprise that Kiefer is where he's at right now.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.