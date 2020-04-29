2020-21 MPBL season-opener pushed back indefinitely after ECQ extension

AS expected, the next season opener of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) has been moved indefinitely following the extension of the Enhanced Community Quarantine in the National Capital Region and some parts of Luzon.

In a memorandum issued by commissioner Kenneth Duremdes addressed to all teams, the league said it will suspend the opening of the 2020-2021 season originally scheduled on June 12 until further notice.

The memo was dated April 28.

“This unfortunate global circumstance has put all our endeavors on hold,” part of the letter read.

“Dapat June 12 e, but the MPBL will just follow the guidelines and rule implementations by our government,” said Duremdes in a separate text message on Wednesday.

“Nakiki-isa tayo para sa ikabubuti ng lahat,” added the former PBA MVP.

As it is, the season’s conference finals had been put on hold following the imposition of the ECQ on March 15 following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Defending champion San Juan and Makati are locked at 1-1 in their best-of-three series for the North Division title, while Davao Occidental and Basilan are also in the same bind in their Southern Division finals series.

Game Two between the Super Crunch and the Knights were held behind closed-door at the FilOil Flying V-Centre in San Juan on March 12 as cases of the coronavirus began to grow in the country. Makati won, 91-88, to forge the winner-take-all match.

Once mass gatheting and sports events are finally allowed to resume, Duremdes said the conclusion of the 2019-2020 season, including the holding of the national championship, will be the league’s priority.

“Pag allowed na, sigurado yan tatapusin muna natin yung (Lakan) season,” said the commissioner.

“We assure you that the present Lakan season shall have its conclusion prior to the next season opening, and MPBL management is doing its best to serve the interest of the league given the situation,” added Duremdes in his letter.

“We thank you for all your continued support and we will all rise a stronger and better league.”