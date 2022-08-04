Sixteen more spots up for grabs in NBTC National Championship

TWELVE spots for provincial squads and four more berths for international teams are up for grabs in the 2023 SM NBTC National Championship.

The National Basketball Training Center's 13th season restarted its qualifiers in July with Canada and USA's Global Games set to send Winnipeg and Team United to Manila next year.

The Italy Global Games are set in September followed by Australia, New Zealand, and UAE.

“We’re so happy and so excited that, finally, we’re here again and we’re back to set up a stage for young Filipinos to shine,” said NBTC program director Eric Altamirano.

In November, provincial teams finally get their chance with local qualifying tournaments set to take place until January next year.

Albay, Baguio, Cavite, Cebu, La Union, Kidapawan, Northern Mindanao, Quezon, Rizal, and the Central Luzon cluster of Bataan, Bulacan, Olongapo, Pampanga, and Tarlac have committed to organizing qualifiers, where a total of 144 teams are expected to see action.

This season the NBTC will no longer be limited to school-based squads, and will now be open to club teams. All who wish to play, however, must present proof of age (players born before Jan. 1, 2004 are qualified) and nationality (players should have Filipino lineage).

“We believe it’s best to go with the times. Yung international teams naman natin, they’re not school-based, so why not give everybody that choice as well,” explained Altamirano.

Rounding out the 24 slots in the nationwide tournament for young Filipino talent to be played at SM Mall of Asia Arena will be the NCAA and UAAP Juniors champions as well as four more squads from NCR. The 2023 SM NBTC National Championship and All-Star Game are tentatively scheduled for April next year.

