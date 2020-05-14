Gilas prospect AJ Edu makes Dean's list while recovering from injury

KAI Sotto may currently be the toast of the town following his decision to enter the NBA G League select program, but another Filipino center is making it big in the US.

AJ Edu, who is enrolled at University of Toledo in Ohio, was recognized as a Dean's Lister by the College of Business and Innovation for the past semester.

Edu's mom Josie shared the achievement and wrote: "In the midst of the chaos of this pandemic, it is wonderful to get news that brings a breath of fresh air. I'm so happy and proud that my son has again made the Dean's list. Well done, AJ!"

The 6-foot-10 center missed the past collegiate season for the Rockets as he continued to recover from an ACL injury incurred in the 2019 Fiba Under-19 World Cup in Greece.

Edu, a 20-year-old Cyprus-born Fil-Nigerian slotman, has represented the country in the international youth tournaments as a member of the Gilas Youth team.

Recently, former Gilas Pilipinas head coach Yeng Guiao batted for his and Sotto's inclusions in the Philippine team which will fly the flag in the 2023 Fiba World Cup which the country will co-host with Japan and Indonesia.