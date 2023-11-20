Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Mon, Nov 20
    Baseball

    Totoy Tingzon, father of Philippine youth baseball, passes away

    Tingzon, 97, established the Little League Baseball program in the country in 1964
    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    totoy tingzon rip

    RODOLFO ‘Totoy’ Tingzon, acknowledged as the father of youth baseball in the country, died in his sleep on Friday.

    He was 97.

    A former congressman of Laguna, Tingzon established the Little League Baseball program in the country in 1964, and later founded the PONY baseball/softball in Asia in 1975.

    He also co-founded the World Boys Baseball Federation in 1982.

    In 2010, he was inducted to the PONY baseball/softball International Hall of Fame during the PONY Asia-Pacific Summit.

    His remains lie at Chapel A of the Heritage Memorial Park in Taguig.

    Cremation was on Sunday.

