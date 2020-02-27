Tim Tebow to play for Philippines in World Baseball Classic qualifiers

TIM Tebow will play for the Philippines in the 2021 World Baseball Classic qualifiers set next month in Tucson, Arizona.

The former Heisman Trophy winner is currently playing for the minor league affiliate of the New York Mets confirmed the development in an interview with MLB.com.

The Philippines will begin its campaign against Czech Republic on March 20.

Due to the relaxed rules on eligibility in the WBC, Tebow is allowed to play for the Philippines being born in Makati to American parents.





Tebow, who does charity work in the Philippines, said he was honored when the baseball federation invited him to play in the qualifiers.