Tim Tebow still part of PH pool for World Baseball Classic, says Paba

THE Philippine Amateur Baseball Association (Paba) said Tim Tebow remains part of the federation’s program for future World Baseball Classic (WBC) competitions following recent developments as to his status with his mother club New York Mets.

Paba secretary general Pepe Muñoz said that Tebow is still part of the Philippine pool for the WBC following statements made by the New York Mets organization that they intend to keep the popular former American football quarterback in their organization for 2021.

With the WBC jointly sanctioned by Major League Baseball and the World Baseball-Softball Confederation, players from the major and minor leagues such as Tebow can be culled for the WBC.

“He is 33 years old and inspite of that, the New York Mets are interested in having Tim Tebow in their program,” said Munoz during the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum. “In other words, the New York Mets are enjoying the benefit of his participation. It’s a mutual benefit between Tim Tebow and the New York Mets.”

“He will continue to be part of the program of the Mets at least for this year. Once we know the schedule of the World Baseball Classic, he will still remain for us as a potential player,” said Munoz.

Tebow is playing for the Philippines in the WBC following the relaxed eligibility rules of the tournament in which even players can represent the country in which they were born. Tebow was born in Makati to American parents, and still visits the country from time-to-time with his charity programs.

The University of Florida product who also played in the NFL for the Denver Broncos and the New York Jets was supposed to play for the Philippines in the WBC qualifiers last year but the event was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tebow saw action for Syracuse, a Triple A affiliate of the New York Mets in 2020.