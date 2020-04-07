Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Apr 7
    Baseball

    Ray of hope as Korean baseball league eyes return to practice in two weeks

    by Associated Press
    Just now
    Letters reading "Corona 19 Out" are written on the cap of LG Twins' Moon Bo-gyeong before an intrasquad game in Seoul on April 5.
    PHOTO: AP

    SOUTH Korea’s professional baseball league says it hopes to start practice games between teams on April 21 before possibly opening the season in early May.

    The Korea Baseball Organization says the plans are contingent on the country’s coronavirus caseload continuing to slow.

    The KBO will advise players to wear face masks in locker rooms and require them to download smartphone apps to report their daily health status to league officials.

    Continue reading below ↓

    South Korea reported 47 new cases for the second consecutive day as infections continued to wane in the worst-hit city of Daegu. Those are the smallest daily jumps since Feb. 20. The country was reporting about 500 new cases per day in early March.

    But there’s still concern over infections linked to passengers arriving from overseas.

    The KBO announced last month that it was postponing the start of its season but that it still hoped to maintain a 144-game regular-season schedule. It then said it could ban spectators from games when infection risks were high.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Get the latest stories on COVID-19.
      All you need to know from your trusted Summit Media network. Sign up here for regular updates delivered to your mailbox.
      The email address you entered is invalid.
      Thank you for signing up. We'll send updates directly to your inbox!
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Recommended Videos
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Letters reading "Corona 19 Out" are written on the cap of LG Twins' Moon Bo-gyeong before an intrasquad game in Seoul on April 5.
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again