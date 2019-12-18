Rays complete two-year deal with Japanese slugger Yoshitomo Tsutsugo

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida — The Tampa Bay Rays and Japanese slugger Yoshitomo Tsutsugo have finalized a two-year contract worth about $12 million.

The 28-year-old Tsutsugo will be formally introduced by the Rays on Tuesday at Tropicana Field (Wednesday, Manila time).

PHOTO: AP

Tsutsugo was made available to major league teams through the posting process by Yokohama of Japan's Central League. The Rays will have to pay a posting fee of about $2.4 million to his former club.

A left-handed-hitting corner outfielder, Tsutsugo batted .272 this year with 29 homers and 79 runs batted-in. He has a .285 average with 205 homers and 613 RBI during 10 seasons with Yokohama, including 44 homers and 110 RBI in 2016.