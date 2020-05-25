Professional baseball set for return in Japan next month

TOKYO — Japan's professional baseball season will open on June 19 under a plan that excludes fans.

League commissioner Atsushi Saito made the announcement on Monday after an online meeting with representatives of the league's 12 teams.

South Korea pro baseball started its season early this month.

The season was to have begun on March 20 but the start was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Japan has reported about 850 deaths from COVID-19.

Japan joins South Korea and Taiwan whose leagues are open and playing without fans.

