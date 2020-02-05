Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Feb 5
    Baseball

    Phillies to retire Roy Halladay’s No. 34 on 10th anniversary of perfect game

    by Associated Press
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: AP

    PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies will retire the late Hall of Fame pitcher Roy Halladay's No. 34 this season.

    The Phillies will pay tribute to Halladay on May 29, 2020, the 10th anniversary of his perfect game against the Marlins. It was the 20th perfect game in MLB history.

    Halladay was 40 when he was killed in a plane crash in November 2017.

    Halladay went 203-105 with a 3.38 earned run average and 2,117 strikeouts over his career with Toronto and Philadelphia. He was 3-2 with a 2.37 ERA in five postseason starts, all with the Phillies.

    He joined Don Larsen (1956) of the New York Yankees as the only pitchers to throw a no-hitter in the postseason. Halladay opened the 2010 NL Division Series with one against the Cincinnati Reds in his first career playoff start.

    He spent his last four seasons in Philadelphia (2010-13) after 12 seasons with the Blue Jays (1998-2009). Halladay won Cy Young Awards in 2003 with the Blue Jays and in 2010 with the Phillies. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Recommended Videos
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: AP

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again